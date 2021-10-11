Daraz launches Fashion Week 2021 with deals and lucrative offers

Daraz Bangladesh has recently launched the live phase of its Fashion Week 2021.

The event is accompanied by numerous rewarding best deals and will continue until 13 October, said a press release.

The online platform will offer deals during the event that will allow consumers to purchase from renowned brands at a significantly lower price range.

On this occasion, Sumia Rahman, category director, fashion and general merchandising, Daraz, said, "We are excited to offer our customers exciting deals through the Daraz Fashion Week 2021. We hope that our new initiative will help customers by fulfilling their fashion requirements and allowing them access to a wider range of products."

The payment partners of this event are HSBC, SCB, and Rocket, while the media partner is ICE Today.

The brand partners of the Fashion Week are Twelve Clothing, Trendz, Kay Kraft, Raw Nation, Hermizon, Splash, and Socks. The gift partners are Motorola, Logitech, Smart gadget home, Motion View. Furthermore, the title for Daraz's Fashion week has been sponsored by Apex.

Consumers can enjoy exciting flash sales, vouchers, mega deals, and collectable vouchers. The top three purchasers of this special event will receive a premium gift from Logitech, while the highest purchaser will get an exclusive smartwatch from Motion View, the press release added.

In addition to that, one customer will receive the Motorola G10 Power. To avail of the opportunity, a customer has to post their purchasing experience from Daraz and share it on the fan page with the caption #DFW 2021. The customer will be chosen based on the engagement such as like, share, and comment.

Moreover, consumers partaking in the fashion week can review the products and win unique gifts. Ten winners chosen via SMS will receive gifts right at their doorstep. Fashion devotees of the country can now purchase their desired products in a cost-effective manner at a delivery charge of Tk9.