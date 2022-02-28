Daraz launches Big Home Makeover campaign for home décor enthusiasts

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 05:28 pm

Daraz launches Big Home Makeover campaign for home décor enthusiasts

Daraz Bangladesh has recently launched "Big Home Makeover" campaign for the fifth time. 

The campaign launched with exciting offers like discounts and EMI with 0% interest for products related to home upgradation, reads a press release. 

Customers can enjoy these offers till 7 March. 

Upon purchasing products through the Big Home Makeover campaign, customers will be able to enjoy the "Add to Cart" giveaway and "Brand Free" shipping. 

Daraz Bangladesh Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Md Tajdin Hassan said, "At Daraz, we always tried to work according to our customer's convenience. With campaigns such as Big Home Makeover campaign, we aim to support and provide opportunities for customers with their daily home-related demands. We want to help them create an environment in which they can become the best version of themselves."

Daraz Bangladesh Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq aid, "Whether someone recently purchased a new house or is planning to re-model an existing house, investing in home renovation is always a great idea. We are pleased to have launched the Big Home Makeover campaign to help customers upgrade their homes without any hassle!"

In addition to a 20% discount for new users, there are opportunities to win collectable vouchers and coupons for new users by participating in the live show on the Daraz app every day at 5pm.

The sponsors of the campaign are Lotto, Motion View, Livingtex, TP-link, Logitech, and Haier.

