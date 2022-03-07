Daraz to launch exciting offers on Women’s Day

Daraz Bangladesh, the country's largest online marketplace, is gearing up to observe International Women's Day on 8 March.

On this occasion, Daraz will be launching exciting offers which will run till 12 March.

Also, to celebrate this day, Daraz will be joining the Women's Day theme "Break the Bias" by changing the entire theme of Daraz app and website to purple - the color of justice and dignity.

During the Women's Day campaign, customers vising Daraz app and website will be able to find product deals with up to 70% discount along with voucher discounts up to Tk6,500.

Daraz customers making transactions through bkash can avail of 15% cashback up to Tk100. Apart from these, brands like Freedom, Parachute, and Trendz are partnering with this special occasion and offering exciting deals for all.

Tajdin Hassan, chief marketing officer of Daraz Bangladesh said, "Daraz Bangladesh wants to spread the message of gender equality and work towards reducing gender biasness. By offering special discounts and vouchers during Women's Day, we want our customers to celebrate the Women in their lives. This is how we want to pay homage to the brave women who are always making sacrifices to make this society a better place to live in."

"Women are an inseparable part of our society and lives. But, their contributions often go unnoticed. At Daraz, we believe in gender equality. This Women's Day, we want to make women feel special, hence we will be offering some amazing deals during the campaign week," said Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh.