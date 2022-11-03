Daraz joins hands with SWAP to put pre-owned devices up for sale

TBS Report
03 November, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2022, 07:42 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Daraz Bangladesh, an online marketplace, has recently signed an agreement with SWAP, country's first re-commerce brand, to put pre-owned devices on display for sale.

A strategic partnership was signed to this end at Daraz Headquarters located at Banani in the capital on 31 October, said a press release.

Shabbir Hossain, chief commercial officer of Daraz Bangladesh and Parvez Hossain, founder and CEO of SWAP, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective concerns in the presence of other officials from both the organisations.

Under this agreement, both the entities will be working towards offering a wide range of pre-owned electronics devices (smartphones, laptops, appliances) to the customers at affordable prices. SWAP will check the quality of used electronics devices and if those are in mint condition, they will then put those on display at Daraz for sale. Daraz customers can buy those at lucrative prices.

Customers can avail of different offers (where applicable) and facilities like EMI and vouchers while buying these products. To know more details about the products and get attractive vouchers, check - https://www.daraz.com.bd/shop/live-wire-bd-ltd.

