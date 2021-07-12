Daraz introduces online ‘Qurbanir Haat’ amid Covid pandemic

Daraz, one of the largest market place in the country, has started its own 'Qurbanir Haat' powered by Shinex Floor Cleaner ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

It has become very tough to visit the cattle market due to ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Considering the pandemic, Daraz has brought this convenient solution for its customers.

Now, customers can engage in the buying and selling activity of the festival in the comfort of their homes without having to worry about contamination issues, reads a press release on Monday.

The online 'Qurbanir Haat' will allow customers to purchase their desired animal through the Daraz app by looking at the pictures, videos, and details, including the weight, age, breed, and color.

The initiative aims to aid customers who cannot manage enough time to visit the cattle markets physically or for those who are afraid of any further spread of the virus. Customers can simply visit (Qurbanir Haat) and choose from the wide range of cows and goats available before the lot runs out.

The online Qurbanir Haat comprises 1000 animals in total (700 cows and 300 goats) ranging from Tk55,000 to a maximum of Tk8,00,000. All of the animals under the banner are completely organic and free of any impurities. The ongoing online haat will continue on till July 16, 2021. As time is very limited, interested customers need to order fast.

The online haat is offering up to Tk6500 on cows and Tk2,500 on goats accompanied by free shipping services and free Hassil.

On top of that, to ensure proper hygiene and sanitization, customers will receive Shinex Floor Cleaner free with each purchase. Furthermore, there will be additional helpful benefits for the buyers, such as prepayment options.

Before the pandemic, temporary Cow Markets used to be set up in playgrounds, streets, and other open spaces.

Unfortunately, this year the stakes are high because of the increasing infection from the virus. The initiative by Daraz will enable customers to purchase their favorite cattle from home with just a few clicks while preventing further infection.