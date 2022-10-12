Daraz introduces DigiBox as an end mile delivery solution

Corporates

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 12:50 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 12:52 am

Related News

Daraz introduces DigiBox as an end mile delivery solution

TBS Report
12 October, 2022, 12:50 am
Last modified: 12 October, 2022, 12:52 am
Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT Division, inaugurates Bangladesh’s first IoT-based locker system launched by Daraz on Tuesday at ICT Tower in the capital as a solution for secure and efficient last-mile delivery to online shoppers. Photo: Courtesy
Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT Division, inaugurates Bangladesh’s first IoT-based locker system launched by Daraz on Tuesday at ICT Tower in the capital as a solution for secure and efficient last-mile delivery to online shoppers. Photo: Courtesy

Daraz Bangladesh, the leading e-commerce platform, has introduced DigiBox, Bangladesh's first IoT-based locker system as a solution for secure and efficient last-mile delivery to online shoppers. 

Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for ICT Division, inaugurated the service on Tuesday at ICT Tower in the capital. 

While speaking as the chief guest at the event, he said the private sector employed more than 1 lakh people in the past four years to deliver products. 

"But as there is a lack of logistics infrastructure, a lot of innovation is still needed in the sector. And this is where ICT Division's ekShop comes in," he said. 

Zunaid Ahmed Palak added that Amazon started this service called "Amazon go Locker" in 2018, so did Alibaba in the same year, while India started back in 2020. 

"All of these solutions are either American, European or Chinese and would cost anywhere between $15000-$30000 per installation, where ekShop-Digibox is completely manufacturing them in Bangladesh and saving on that cost," he further added. 

At present, there are about 2,500 e-commerce companies in the country and at least 50,000 business pages on Facebook. 

The local e-commerce sector is expected to be worth Tk26,000 crore or $3 billion next year, said Zunaid Ahmed Palak. 

Describing the features of Digibox, Rezwanul Haque Jami, Head of Digital Business at Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme, said it is well-suited for solving storage and distribution challenges in any industry. 

With its help, companies have improved their operations while reducing labour costs, asset losses, and automated regulatory compliance. For e-commerce logistics, it allowed users with the fastest delivery-retrieval cycle. There is no more missed delivery or returns or extra delivery cost.

"Digibox is designed in such a way that one single installation can serve up to 300 customers a day, without spending Tk50-100 per delivery; that is a saving of Tk5-Tk9 lakh a month," he added. 

Currently, DigiBox has been installed on Daraz Tejgaon Hub, Zigatola Hub, Mohammadpur Hub, Celebrations Point (Gulshan), BCC Bhaban - ICT Tower and Agrabad Hotel Chattogram. 

So far, in only a few weeks of operations, the system collected and distributed more than 5000 parcels. This portrays the sharp demand for this kind of simple yet sophisticated IoT logistics device in the market.  

Apart from the places, work is underway to install DigiBox on Jamuna Future Park, Shimanto Shambhar, North South University, Dhaka University, and Mirpur as part of its nationwide expansion agenda. It is estimated that with 1000 such boxes across Bangladesh, the total logistics lead time can be reduced by 50% for the whole ecommerce sector. 

Dr. Dewan Muhammad Humayun Kabir, project director at Aspire to Innovate (a2i) Programme, chaired the event, while Bjarke Mikkelsen, Global CEO of Daraz, Alibaba Group, and Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh spoke at the programme. 

daraz / Digital / e commerce

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

Google’s AI videos point to a machine-generated future

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The ways to reinvent climate change adaptation in Bangladesh and beyond

14h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

‘Central Bank leaders do not exercise their power’

15h | Panorama
The back part of this picturesque farmhouse features open porches facing farmlands and a pond that was cleverly merged into a part of the house. Photo: Asif Salman

Shikor: Interpreting tradition in modern architectural language

15h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

Highest-paid footballers of 2022

5h | Videos
Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

Why Bollywood is repeatedly losing to Tamil cinema

7h | Videos
500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

500 towers needed in Dhaka to talk freely on mobile phones

10h | Videos
Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

Local technology used in demu train repair to save time and money

11h | Videos

Most Read

1
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

2
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
Infographic: TBS
Economy

Freight rates drop 50% as global trade slows

5
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back

6
OPPO launches F21s Pro
Smartphones

OPPO launches F21s Pro