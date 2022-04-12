Daraz to hype up Eid festivities with Eid Shopping Fest

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 03:25 pm

Daraz to hype up Eid festivities with Eid Shopping Fest

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Country's leading e-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh is set to host a Eid Shopping Fest campaign, gracing its customers with exciting offers on Eid.

The campaign, scheduled from 12 April to 2 May will feature a wide range of discounts on products under various categories, including Fashion, Electronics, Lifestyle, and Home Appliances.

During this campaign, customers can enjoy mega deals up to Tk12,000 discounts along with attractive hot deals, reads a press release.

In addition to this, customers can enjoy surprise hours for Free Shipping along with exciting mystery boxes.

To facilitate the customers' payments throughout the campaign, Bkash is offering 10% cashback on prepayments.

Additionally, customers can avail up to 10% discounts while prepayment through LankaBangla Finance, BRAC Bank, HSBC and Prime Bank cards.

Daraz Bangladesh's Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq stressed the efforts of their customer-first approach while commencing this new campaign, reads the statement.

He stated, "Ensuring customers' satisfaction and their convenience will always be our main focus. Eid-Ul-Fitr is the largest festival for the people of Bangladesh, and on this joyous occasion, we are delighted to present attractive offers for our customers through this campaign"

Regarding the campaign, Daraz Bangladesh's Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Md Tajdin Hassan said, "Eid-Ul-Fitr marks a joyful occasion for everyone across the country. To celebrate and share the festivities with our customers and enhance their shopping experience for the occasion, we have come up with the Eid Shopping Fest. We are expecting huge participation from our customers around the nation as The Eid Shopping Fest campaign has been designed to help the customers purchase their desired products with lucrative discounts." 

The campaign will run in association with Lotto, realme, Bata, Studio X (Marico), Savlon (ACI), and Dettol (RB) as the Diamond Sponsors. The Platinum Sponsors will include Singer, VISION, Motion View, Fabrilife, Parachute Naturale (Marico), Godrej, Maggi (Nestle), and Lizol (RB). The Gold sponsors will be Xiaomi Global Store, CKEYIN, Rongon Herbals, FURNICOM, Livingtex, TP-Link, DELL, Focallure, RiBANA, Trendz, Emami and Haier.

