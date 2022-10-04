Daraz Fashion Week 2022 hitting the runway

Country's largest online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh, is all set to launch this year's "Daraz Fashion Week 2022" on 3 October.

On this exclusive event, many popular fashion brands are stepping in with massive discounts, offers and many more on Daraz, providing customers with the opportunity to unleash their shopping spree.

The most awaited campaign for all the fashionistas will continue till 9 October.

Daraz Fashion Week is coming with many exciting offers – Flat Shipping, Flat Sales, Hot Deals, Special Vouchers and Shake Shake! Infinity MegaMall, the title sponsor of the event, comes with 10% discounts on all of its products.

The three co-sponsors – Bata, Fabrilife and Wow Skin Science – are providing attractive facilities as well.

Bata is providing up to 60% off with free shipping on minimum purchase of Tk1500; while Fabrilife offering up to 45% off with free shipping on minimum purchase Tk949 and Wow Skin Science offering up to 15% off with free shipping minimum purchase Tk999.

The event partners are Kay Kraft with up to 30% off, Raw Nation with up to 40% off, Manfare with up to 60% off and free shipping on minimum purchase of Tk750, Milani Cosmetics with flat 25% off with free shipping on minimum purchase Tk1499, SSB Leather with up to 70% off on minimum purchase of Tk1500, Crocodile with up to 30% off and free shipping on all purchase, Nirvana Color with up to 25% off with free shipping on minimum purchase Tk599, Masculine with flat 20% off and free shipping on minimum purchase of Tk1500, Iqon with flat 20% off, PRISTINE with upto 25% off, Gorur Ghash with flat 10% off.

On this occasion, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "At Daraz, we have been working towards enhancing our customers' life by providing them with not just what they want but also what they need, ensuring utmost convenience."

"Our Fashion Week campaign comes as an opportunity to avail authentic branded products at lucrative prices; hence it received a huge response from our consumers last year. As a result, we organised this event with even more partners to widen the shopping options for our beloved customers," he added.

