Daraz Fashion Week 2021 kicks off

Corporates

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 09:43 pm

Related News

Daraz Fashion Week 2021 kicks off

The exclusive event comes bearing lucrative discounts and offers, and will continue till 13 October 2021

TBS Report
08 October, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 09:43 pm
Daraz Fashion Week 2021 kicks off

Online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh has launched its Live Phase of Daraz Fashion Week 2021 on Thursday.

The exclusive event comes bearing lucrative discounts and offers, and will continue till 13 October 2021, Daraz said in a press statement.

Under the Daraz Fashion Week, consumers can avail themselves of exciting vouchers, flash sales, mega deals, and collectable vouchers.

The top three purchasers of this special event will receive a premium gift from Logitech, while the highest purchaser will get an exclusive smartwatch from Motion View. On top of that, one lucky customer will receive the Motorola G10 Power.

In order to be eligible for the gifts, customers need to post their purchasing experience from Daraz and share it on the fan page with the caption #DFW 2021. The lucky customer will be chosen the winner based on the engagement such as like, share, and comment.

In addition to that, consumers partaking in the Fashion Week can review the products. Ten winners will receive gifts at their doorstep. The winners will be confirmed via SMS. Customers will be able to purchase their desired items at a delivery charge of Tk9 only during the week.

Daraz Fashion Week / Daraz Bangladesh / daraz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

1d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

1d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

1d | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal