Daraz Fashion Week 2021 kicks off

Online marketplace, Daraz Bangladesh has launched its Live Phase of Daraz Fashion Week 2021 on Thursday.

The exclusive event comes bearing lucrative discounts and offers, and will continue till 13 October 2021, Daraz said in a press statement.

Under the Daraz Fashion Week, consumers can avail themselves of exciting vouchers, flash sales, mega deals, and collectable vouchers.

The top three purchasers of this special event will receive a premium gift from Logitech, while the highest purchaser will get an exclusive smartwatch from Motion View. On top of that, one lucky customer will receive the Motorola G10 Power.

In order to be eligible for the gifts, customers need to post their purchasing experience from Daraz and share it on the fan page with the caption #DFW 2021. The lucky customer will be chosen the winner based on the engagement such as like, share, and comment.

In addition to that, consumers partaking in the Fashion Week can review the products. Ten winners will receive gifts at their doorstep. The winners will be confirmed via SMS. Customers will be able to purchase their desired items at a delivery charge of Tk9 only during the week.