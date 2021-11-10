Daraz collaborates with Digital Hospital to provide health monitoring devices

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Daraz customers now can avail various products and packages of Digital Hospital, provider of over 1.3 million digital doctor consultations, on the platform.

Digital Hospital recently signed an agreement with Daraz regarding the service.

On the occasion of Daraz's mega 11.11 campaign, various products and packages of Digital Hospital will also be available at a discount of 11% on 11 November for 24 hours.

Andrew Smith, CCO and Co-Founder of Digital Hospital says, "Our focus has always been to help the people of Bangladesh access reliable healthcare services and authentic healthcare products. Through this partnership and campaign with Daraz, we believe, we will be able to reach a wider segment of the society and at the same time help them get the health care they deserve."

Packages like Amra Gold which consists of unlimited Doctor Call, Video Call, Chat and Free Health Cashback of up to Tk250,000 (applicable for 4 members) for one whole year, will now be available at only Tk6330 reduced from its previous price of Tk6999 at the DH store on the Daraz website and app.

Other packages like Amar Daktar, Ami Gold, Ami Silver, Amra Silver will also feature the 11% discount.

Furthermore, various health devices like Blood Pressure Monitor which also has a free doctor package for 3 months is now available at a discounted price of Tk2035.

Other health devices include Glucose test meter and strips, face masks, hygiene packs, etc., will also be available on the e-commerce platform.

To avail any package or product, visit the Digital Hospital Store in the Daraz website and app - https://cutt.ly/6TylFrR

