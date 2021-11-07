Daraz celebrates third anniversary of its logistics arm ‘DEX’ 

Corporates

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 06:59 pm

Related News

Daraz celebrates third anniversary of its logistics arm ‘DEX’ 

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 06:59 pm
Daraz celebrates third anniversary of its logistics arm ‘DEX’ 

E-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh celebrated the third anniversary of its digitalised logistics arm, Daraz Express (DEX), this month.

Marking the occasion, Daraz's Founder and CEO Bjarke Mikkelsen said DEX was launched to provide a more seamless and integrated service for both sellers and customers, and open up commerce across the region, reads a press release.

"This is an important milestone for our business and DEX has been a huge success. It has grown significantly over the past three years with more than 240 logistics facilities across South Asia, enabling us to deliver over six million packages each month. It is not only allowing us to connect buyers to customers across geographically challenging markets but the efficiencies we have created through our digitised offering have enabled us to deliver packages 1-2 days faster than other service providers at a reduced cost and higher success rates"

Launched in 2018, DEX supports over two-thirds of the deliveries purchased on Daraz's platform. 

As Daraz gears up for the iconic annual one-day sale, 11.11, DEX recruited an additional 1500 DEX service providers to ensure prompt deliveries throughout Bangladesh.

Khondoker Tasfin Alam, COO, Daraz, said, "Ever since its inception, DEX has been an immense success for us. It paved a new way to connect buyers to customers across the country, including the outposts.  As we prepare for the exciting 11.11 event, we hope to provide instant and seamless service for both the sellers and customers during and beyond this special event."   

daraz / DEX

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1h | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1h | Videos
Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

Top 5 Fried Chicken in Dhaka

1h | Videos
Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

Fuel price hike feared to trip up recovery

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022
Telecom

Banglalink to build 3,000 more towers by 2022