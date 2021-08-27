Daraz Celebrates its 7th Anniversary Amid Festivity

Daraz Bangladesh, a concern of Alibaba Group, has completed its 7 years of operation with flying colors. Apart from creating an e-commerce ecosystem in Bangladesh, Daraz has been contributing significantly to expedite growth in the country's e-commerce scene and cater to the changing needs of online consumers in the last seven years. To commemorate this milestone, Daraz has chalked out elaborate plans, programs, and campaigns, states a press release.

Driven by the #ThankYouBangladesh slogan, Daraz will run an online festival for their customers from 2nd-8th September 2021 as a gesture of saying thank you to all their customers, patrons, and well-wishers for supporting and recognizing their hard work and giving them an opportunity to spread happiness all around the country.

Daraz officially announced the Daraz 7th Anniversary Campaign through a digital press conference at 5:30 PM from their official Facebook page on 26 August 2021. Bjarke Mikkelsen- Group CEO of Daraz, Syed Mostahidal Hoq- Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh Limited, Chief Marketing Officer- Md. Tajdin Hassan, Chief Operating Officer -Khondoker Tasfin Alam, and other high officials were present at the event. Renowned actress and model Mehazabien Chowdhury graced the occasion with her presence as a special guest.

Customers will be able to avail different offers and deals during the campaign. Mystery box, shake shake voucher, mega-deals with up to 7,000Tk off, prepayment discount, I love voucher, and flash sale are part of this anniversary campaign.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "The last 7 years have been amazing and memorable for Daraz for various reasons. Cross-sections of people have showered love on us unconditionally, and we are now the most sought-after e-commerce platform in the country. I am thankful to all those people who have accompanied us through thick and thin. As a token of love, we have come up with amazing offers and deals as part of the anniversary campaign for our customers. Let the celebration begin."

Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Bangladesh Limited, Md. Tajdin Hassan added "Over the last seven years, we became a trusted brand name in the field of e-commerce. The upcoming journey will not just be about inviting more customers, but ensuring that our existing customers are getting the best e-commerce experience catered to their lifestyles.

The campaign has been co-sponsored by Apex, Dabur Herb'l, Dettol, realme, Studio-X, and Savlon. The brand partners of the campaign are Bruno Moretti, Dekko, Fabrilife, Focallure, Lafz, Logitech, Noah, Puma, Ribana, Rongon Herbal, TPlink, Motion View, Trendz, Emami, Parachute Naturale Shampoo whereas Global brand partners of this campaign are CKEYIN, UGREEN, Xiaomi, SKMEI Store, and Wiresto. The event partners of the campaign are Binge, Ghoori Learning, Hansa Hotel, Cream & Fudge, Amari Hotel, Sky City Hotel, Burger King, 138 East and Dhaka Metro.

For the ease of customers' shopping, there will be payment discounts and cashback offers. The payment partners are bKash, BRAC Bank, City Bank, Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL), PBL, Shahjalal Islami Bank, and Southeast Bank. During the campaign period, consumers paying with bKash can enjoy 15% instant cashback (maximum BDT 200). Meanwhile, PBL, City Bank, Shahjalal Islami Bank, Southeast Bank, BRAC Bank and Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) customers can avail of 10% discount (maximum BDT 1500 per transaction for twice).