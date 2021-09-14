Daraz celebrate 7-year-anniversary campaign

TBS Report
14 September, 2021, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 15 September, 2021, 10:35 am

Daraz celebrate 7-year-anniversary campaign

The country's largest online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh celebrated its seventh anniversary campaign. 

With the slogan "Thank you Bangladesh" every year Daraz organizes this campaign, according to a press release issued today.

 Total sales on its opening day hit more than twice as much as it was last year.

On the last day of the campaign, the sales skyrocketed to go 4 times more than that of last year.

The overall amount of orders placed during this campaign was 5 times more than that of the regular times.

Around 13500 sellers participated in the campaign which is twice the number from last year.

Compared to last year, around 30% more unique products were included in this year's campaign.

According to the press statement,  7TK Mystery Boxes in the campaign were sold out within a minute of unlocking.

All units of the smartphone Realme Narzo were also sold within a minute.

The Best-selling products from the campaign were – Infinix HD-3, Realme Narzo, Realme C20A, Realme 8 Pro, OPPO A16, Realme C21, Nokia 6.2 Smartphone, and MI TV.

Realme, Samsung, OPPO, AMAZFIT, Huggies, Pusti, Rupchanda, and a few more brands saw the highest customer attraction.

During the campaign, the sales of products in the categories, such as – fashion products, electronic accessories, home and living appliances, health and beauty products – were immense.

"Our customers are our biggest source of inspiration," said Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh Limited. 

"It is their consistent support and trust that keeps us going for more. I would like to express my gratitude to all of Daraz's customers, sellers, and stakeholders. It has been a wonderful journey of 7 years; let us extend it for many more!" he added.

