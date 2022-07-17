Daraz Bangladesh to recognize incredible innovations in the local media industry

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 06:32 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Relishing the golden prospects of 'Digital Bangladesh' it is essential to promote the growth and development of the media industry. In order to recognize the innovative initiatives in the media industry which are taking us forward to the next level through digital transformation, country's leading online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh as a pioneer recently announced an award program, named – Bangladesh Media Innovation Awards 2022. The announcement came through a press conference held at the capital's Parliament Members' Club on 17 July 2022.

Honorable Member of Parliament, Naheed Ezaher Khan, Sonia Bashir Kabir-Vice Chairman, SBK Foundation, From Daraz, along with MD. Tajdin Hassan- Chief Marketing Officer, A H M Hasinul Quddus (Rusho)- Chief Corporate Affairs Officer and many other high official were present at the press conference, delineating the objective of recognizing and rewarding innovative media practices which are taking the industry to the next level through digital transformation, reads a press release. 

In order to acknowledge and reward innovative practices like digital transformation, content marketing, and news distribution among the media publishers, advertisers, and broadcasters in Bangladesh, and many more aspects of modern media production, Bangladesh Media Innovation Awards 2022 will recognize the best performers in the local digital media under 4 Segments. The segments – Youth Engagement, Broadcast Innovation, Digital Innovation and Print Innovation – included 24 distinct award categories. The last date of submitting the entry forms and supporting materials online is 20 August 2022. 

Honorable Member of Parliament, Naheed Ezaher Khan, said, "I am pleased to be a part of the Bangladesh Media Innovation Awards 2022 presented by Daraz. The initiative is catering to the dream of Digital Bangladesh that is now turning into reality under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.I thank everyone, including the media industry, who have used technology to take our country to great heights."

Sonia Bashir Kabir, Vice Chairman-SBK Foundation, appreciated the opportunity of contributing to the inspiring cause, saying – "It is imperative that we all work together in this regard and utilize the full power of technology in all aspects, including the media. The media is yet to undergo a digital transformation, and we can do so by harnessing the potential of technology at the fullest"

Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Bangladesh Limited MD. Tajdin Hasan said "The impact of technological advancement is quite visible in our media landscape. The audiences' consumption patterns have transformed, as the content types have also shifted leveraging on various digital means. The digital ecosystem that is forming across the world – one that is a prerequisite for establishing our 'Digital Bangladesh' – needs the involvement of media as a crucial ingredient. The role of media in digital transformation should be recognized duly, and that is our objective with the Media Innovation Awards"

The event was organized by Reboot Ltd, and Brand Practitioners Bangladesh, with SBK Foundation serving as a strategic partner.

daraz / media industry

