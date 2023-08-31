Daraz Bangladesh celebrates 9th anniversary

E-commerce platform Daraz Bangladesh celebrated its ninth anniversary on Thursday (31 August).

On the occasion, the online marketplace declared a special campaign "Daraz 9th Anniversary (Noy er Ullash)" at a press conference held at InterContinental Dhaka, reads a press release.

With the resonating slogan "Eita, Oita, Jeita Lage, Shobee Kinun Daraz-e", the campaign commemorates an adventurous nine-year journey, the release added.

The delights are set to unfold from 12 to 24 September.

Daraz's extensive selection of categories, encompassing Fashion, Beauty, Mart, Mall, Home & Living, Lifestyle, Everyday Essentials, and more, promises an unmatched shopping experience precisely tailored to each facet of shoppers' lives all within easy reach.

The campaign captures the spirit of embracing convenience, quality, and variety, offering a seamless world of shopping possibilities.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Daraz Managing Director; Lu Yao, Group Chief Commercial Officer; Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Operating Officer; A H M Hasinul Quddus Rusho, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, and other high officials were present at this ceremony. Adding to the grandeur of the occasion, celebrities, popular influencers and affiliates ornamented the event as special guests.

During this significant moment, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "As we unlock the attractive offers on our Anniversary, I reminisce about the nine years journey from the inception to transformation of Daraz into the leading e-commerce marketplace of Bangladesh. Over the timeline, Daraz has evolved itself and taken leverage of the technological, logistical and leadership expertise from Alibaba to emerge as an app that is highly user-friendly to provide customers with an extraordinary shopping experience. Moreover, we are committed to uplifting the community by building a strong seller base while assuring the top most quality."

Lu Yao, Group Chief Commercial Office of Daraz Bangladesh, expressed, "As we mark our 9th Anniversary, we are committed to nurturing our seller base and pioneering innovative buyer propositions. Together, we're dedicated to uplifting communities through the transformative power of commerce, shaping a bright and digitised landscape in Bangladesh. On this note, I am excited to introduce an extraordinary array of offerings that encompass Up to 70% Off (on Hero SKUs), Hot Deals, Free Delivery on specific deals, Flash Sale, Numerous New Launches, Everyday Low Price, Early Bird Vouchers, Mystery Box, Add to Cart, and much more. These exciting opportunities are tailored to redefine your shopping experience and celebrate this remarkable journey with us."

Khondoker Tasfin Alam, Chief Operating Officer of Daraz said, "Daraz always wants to work with society. In line with doing our own business, we should also look for ways to enrich the government's resources. The Post Office is our national wealth, we work to ensure its proper use and to improve it. We are happy to announce that around 50 collection points will be launched in this anniversary campaign, each of which is a post office. With our expertise and technological excellence, we are able to provide the best delivery service to the customers along with the post office."

Renowned brands such as Unilever, Reckitt, Nestle, Nivea, Bata, Lotto, Furnicom, Infinix BD, ORAIMO, and Sports House join as co-sponsors, to amplify the excitement of the campaign. The campaign's seamless transactions are facilitated by payment partners including bKash, Nagad, Eastern Bank Limited, EBL ZIP, HSBC, Southeast Bank Ltd., Prime Bank Limited, NCC Bank, City Bank and Brac Bank.