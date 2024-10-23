Daraz Bangladesh appoints Backpage PR for strategic communications partnership

23 October, 2024, 11:55 pm
Last modified: 24 October, 2024, 12:04 am

Daraz, largest online marketplace in Bangladesh, has appointed Backpage PR, a Starcom Bangladesh company, to manage its PR activities for three months.

This strategic collaboration aims to enhance Daraz's communication strategies and boost positive brand visibility among local communities. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing ceremony was held recently, marking the beginning of this partnership with representatives from both organizations.

Founded in 2015, Daraz is South Asia's leading e-commerce platform, operating across five countries and serving 500 million people. It integrates e-commerce, logistics, and financial services to offer a personalized shopping experience while empowering communities through the power of commerce.

