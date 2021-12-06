Daraz to award impactful content creators on 9 December

The country's largest online marketplace Daraz is going to recognise the most impactful content creators.

"The Marvel of Tomorrow- Influencer Award 2021" will be held on 9 December, read a press release.

Daraz presents the award in association with HungryNaki, Kantar and The Business Standard.

"The Marvel-Be You" will be hosting the country's first-ever influencer recognition programme, to recognise and honor the current generation of social-media influencers who are creating a positive impact in our society, through the mega-event, "The Marvel of Tomorrow!".

The esteemed juries are set to help to recognise the most impactful content creators from a list of people who are already exceptional. With 15 categories to choose from, the jury will nominate the 3 most impactful influencers, from which one will get the honor of being recognized as the most "Marvel-ous" in the entire category.

Misha Mahjabeen, CEO and founder of Healthy Bengal says "Being so impactful with their work and by creating a difference, every single nominee has proven themselves to be a change maker. From creating content to making a difference, the mammoth amount of difference they have made in the last 2 years has been phenomenal. Being a part of this esteemed group of juries has definitely been an honor."

Korvi Rakshand, founder of Jaago Foundation stated, "Jaago has been making a massive difference for over a decade. We believe every human being should have the opportunity to live a healthy life, whatever the barrier. And to be a part of such a respectable jury and to help recognize people who have actually made an impact, is truly wonderful! Every single nominee is brilliant, so it will definitely not be easy!"