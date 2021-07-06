Daraz appoints new chief corporate affairs officer

Daraz Bangladesh, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the country, has recently appointed AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho) as its chief corporate affairs officer at the Corporate Affairs Department.

Earlier, Hasinul Quddus was the government & stakeholder relations director at Banglalink Digital Communications Limited, reads a press release on Tuesday.

He gained knowledge and insight in his illustrious 17 years' of professional experience in organizations like Grameenphone Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. (Bangladesh) Ltd., etc. including 12 years in core Corporate and Regulatory Affairs.

The Chief Corporate Affairs Officer said, "I am excited about the new challenges and being offered the role as the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Daraz Bangladesh. I am a true believer in embracing technology and change for the growth of society and the economy."

"Additionally, I aspire to empower ordinary people to achieve extraordinary things. I value the trust that millions of sellers and buyers have in Daraz, and we shall continue to provide them with innovative services and unparalleled customer care," he added.

Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh Syed Mostahidal Hoq said, "AHM Hasinul Quddus brings his extensive knowledge in Corporate and Regulatory Affairs to Daraz and the E-commerce industry as a whole. We are confident that he will deliver great results for us as the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer."