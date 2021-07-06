Daraz appoints new chief corporate affairs officer

Corporates

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 08:35 pm

Related News

Daraz appoints new chief corporate affairs officer

Earlier, Hasinul Quddus was the government & stakeholder relations director at Banglalink Digital Communications Limited

TBS Report
06 July, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2021, 08:35 pm
AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho). Photo: Courtesy
AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho). Photo: Courtesy

Daraz Bangladesh, one of the largest e-commerce platforms in the country, has recently appointed AHM Hasinul Quddus (Rusho) as its chief corporate affairs officer at the Corporate Affairs Department.                             

Earlier, Hasinul Quddus was the government & stakeholder relations director at Banglalink Digital Communications Limited, reads a press release on Tuesday.

He gained knowledge and insight in his illustrious 17 years' of professional experience in organizations like Grameenphone Limited, Huawei Technologies Co. (Bangladesh) Ltd., etc. including 12 years in core Corporate and Regulatory Affairs.               

The Chief Corporate Affairs Officer said, "I am excited about the new challenges and being offered the role as the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Daraz Bangladesh. I am a true believer in embracing technology and change for the growth of society and the economy."

"Additionally, I aspire to empower ordinary people to achieve extraordinary things. I value the trust that millions of sellers and buyers have in Daraz, and we shall continue to provide them with innovative services and unparalleled customer care," he added.

Managing Director of Daraz Bangladesh Syed Mostahidal Hoq said, "AHM Hasinul Quddus brings his extensive knowledge in Corporate and Regulatory Affairs to Daraz and the E-commerce industry as a whole. We are confident that he will deliver great results for us as the Chief Corporate Affairs Officer."

Daraz Bangladesh / Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

TBS News: School of hope in Gabtoli bus terminal

3h | Videos
TBS Stories: A very small cow named "Rani" is waiting for Guinness Record

TBS Stories: A very small cow named "Rani" is waiting for Guinness Record

4h | Videos
TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

TBS Today: The wind of diversification in exports

6h | Videos
TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

TBS Today: People flouting lockdown regulations despite arrests and fines

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits
Banking

Most banks post moderate half-yearly operating profits

2
Hossain Zillur Rahman. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘Most private sector employers say they are not getting DU graduates with appropriate skills’

3
Dr Fakrul Alam. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

‘You can’t compare DU to even the best private universities’

4
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

5
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

6
Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time
Corporates

Nagad does not meet license conditions for third time