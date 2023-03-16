Daraz announces Ramadan campaign

16 March, 2023, 02:00 pm
Daraz announces Ramadan campaign

Daraz Bangladesh has announced its Ramadan Bazar Campaign from 15 March to 22 March with up to 45% discount on 200,000 deals and up to Tk600 vouchers.

Customers can enjoy offers like free shipping, seller vouchers, and up to 65% off on home and living products, a press release reads.

The Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Bangladesh, Talat Rahim said, "We are excited to launch our Ramadan Bazar Campaign and provide our consumers with a unique shopping experience that is both rewarding and affordable."

He is confident that the consumer will find the campaign unmatched and utilise it accordingly, says the release.

Brands like Bata, Lotto, Marico (Studio X), Nestle (Maggi), Realme, Dettol, Lifebuoy, Infinix as co-sponsors, and Bajaj Electricals, Fabrilife, Godrej, Nescafe, Manfare, Marico, Motion View, Stone Rose, Swapon's World, Dove as brand partners have partnered up with Daraz for this campaign along with payment partners such as bKash, Nagad, City Bank, Eastern Bank Limited, HSBC, Prime Bank Limited, Community Bank Bangladesh Limited, Southeast Bank Limited, LankaBangla Finance Limited, and United Commercial Bank. In addition, Lia's Beauty Box, Glamfreak by Farin, Powder room by Esha Rushdi, and Lavish Boutique have joined the campaign as event partners.

