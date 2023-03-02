Daraz announces Nisho, Mehazabien as brand ambassadors

Daraz Bangladesh, an online marketplace, has announced Afran Nisho and Mehazabien Chowdhury as the brand ambassador.

This collaboration for the next two years aims to increase customer engagement and raise brand awareness by taking advantage of the dynamic duo's enormous popularity and influence, said a press release.

"Nisho and Mehazabein are two of the most in-demand stars of Bangladesh, known for their extraordinary talent and alluring personalities. They have a massive fan following as individuals and as an on-screen couple and have been associated with numerous successful campaigns, making them the perfect choice to represent Daraz," reads the release.

Speaking on the association, Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz Bangladesh Talat Rahim said, "We are thrilled to have Nisho and Mehazabein representing our brand. They are incredibly talented and have a massive fan base, which will improve how we interact with our consumers. We are optimistic that their association with Daraz will increase our brand presence and help us reach new heights."