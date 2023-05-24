Daraz and Visa partners to introduce co-branded card to enhance online shopping experience

Daraz and Visa partners to introduce co-branded card to enhance online shopping experience

Daraz, the leading e-commerce marketplace in Bangladesh, in collaboration with Visa, the global leader in digital payments, has announced an exciting partnership to introduce a co-branded card. 

This collaboration not only aims to create a seamless payment solution for all Daraz customers, but also revolutionise the online shopping experience by presenting them exclusive offers and benefits on credit and prepaid cards under this offering, reads a press release. 

With the exponential growth of e-commerce in recent years, the Daraz-Visa partnership comes with the promise of an enhanced shopping experience for millions of customers, providing convenience, security and rewards.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, the managing director of daraz bangladesh said, "Our partnership with visa is a game-changer. This co-branded card will redefine how our customers shop online, offering exclusive benefits and a seamless payment experience. We are excited to embark on this journey together."

Soumya Basu, country manager of Visa Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan stated, "Daraz and Visa have worked together as longstanding partners to revolutionise the online shopping experience for consumers. We are delighted to now offer an exciting co-branded card proposition for Daraz shoppers. The cards, available in physical and digital forms, come with enhanced rewards and great benefits. With value additions like co-branded cards, merchants have the opportunity to build customer loyalty and stickiness, which in turn helps them expand revenue streams and grow their business."

Once affiliated with an authorised card issuer bank, customers will soon be able to obtain this card which aims to offer them special discounts, cashback offers, and exclusive access to promotions and events. It will also ensure secure, swift, and hassle-free transactions, building consumer trust when making online purchases.
 

