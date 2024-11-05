Daraz 11.11: Gear up for the biggest sale of the year

Daraz, the country's largest online marketplace, is back with a bang for the 7th consecutive season with the much-anticipated 11.11 Biggest Sale of the Year, lasting from midnight 11 November until 21 November 2024. This year, the campaign will be more exciting and rewarding as Daraz is offering Tk 50 crores worth of vouchers, Free Delivery, and a Flash Sale of up to 80% off for the shopaholics to enjoy a twin delight of celebrations and savings.

Offering the giant basket of various products, Daraz 11.11 will include products from all categories, including fashion and lifestyle, electronics, health and beauty, and FMCG, among others. Numerous popular brand partners, such as Marico, Minister Human Care, TECNO Life, Baseus, Haier, Lotto, Bata, RB, Transcend, Unilever, Nestle, and many more, will participate with their newest collections and exclusive launches.

To enhance the mega experience, Daraz has partnered with several popular payment partners to enhance cashless transactions during 11.11. Customers can opt for other flexible payment methods such as Cash on Delivery, bKash, and Nagad, while also availing a 6-month EMI facility with 0% interest through different bank partners. Eastern Bank PLC, City Bank PLC, Southeast Bank PLC, United Commercial Bank PLC, Standard Chartered Bank, Dhaka Bank PLC, Community Bank, EBL ZIP and SCB InstaBuys joined hands with Daraz to make this campaign more affordable.

Sumia Rahman, Head of General Operations of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "This year's Daraz 11.11 offers customers approximately 150,000 hot deals across all categories, including daily essentials from FMCG at the lowest market prices. Customers can expect unbeatable deals from 'Buy More, Save More' bundles and 'Any 3 Choice Items' offers, making stocking up on all their needs easier while saving even more. This campaign is truly set to bring unmatched variety and value to every customer."

A H M Hasinul Quddus Rusho, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "Daraz's 11.11 campaign continues to serve as a major boost to thousands of sellers on the platform, enabling entrepreneurs, especially those small and medium enterprises to reach customers across the nation. It has also created a substantial income source for our affiliates, expanding opportunities within our vibrant e-commerce ecosystem. With more options than ever, customers can look forward to the year's best offers, knowing they're supporting a thriving community of local businesses and entrepreneurs."