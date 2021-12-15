Danish sponsors Loveguru show

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 04:15 pm
Danish sponsors Loveguru show

Danish Foods Limited, one of the leading consumer goods producers, has associated with popular radio shows, 'Loveguru' recently. 

The Danish Florida Orange Biscuits produced by this company will sponsor Radio aamar 88.4fm's 'Loveguru' programme.

An agreement was signed in this regard in presence of Musharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, GM Brand (IBU-2) of Danish Foods Ltdand Loveguru Tamim Hasan.

In this context, Musharraf Hossain Bhuiyan said that the Danish family is happy to be associated with Loveguru.

"Loveguru is the country's top radio show. The acceptance of the show is unquestionable for listeners of all ages. Danish Foods Limited, the country's leading consumer goods manufacturer, has joined the show and started a new journey. Hopefully, the journey will be enjoyable," he added.

"We are also happy to have Danish Florida Orange Biscuits added to the show, which has been popular with radio listeners for a long time," said Tamim Hassan, the show's host.

'Loveguru', Radio aamar 88.4 FM's regular show, has been airing every Thursday from 11pm to 2am for over a decade. In each episode, a pair of love attend the programme and tell the love story of their life to Loveguru.

In addition to the FM wave, the show is also broadcast live from Radio aamar's official Facebook page. From now on, it will also be broadcast live on the official Facebook page of Danish Florida Orange Biscuits.

