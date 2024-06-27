Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs funds sustainable dairy value chain model in Bangladesh

Danida Green Business Partnership (DGBP) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark is funding an innovative dairy project in Bangladesh titled "Green Dairy Partnership in Bangladesh – creating a sustainable and productive dairy value chain model in Southwest Bangladesh."

Valued at approximately Tk254 million (DKK 25.5 million), the kick-off event of this project was held in Dhaka today.

The project is pioneering a green, sustainable, and commercially viable dairy business, targeting a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and a 30% increase in income for 10,000 farmer households with a scaling potential of 50,000. Additionally, this 5-year project has the ambition to ensure that 80% of the targeted farmers are women. Subsequently, the project will streamline milk collection and processing in Southwest Bangladesh, while introducing more sustainably produced dairy products in the market.

The event was attended by Sayeed Mahmood Belal Haider, Secretary, Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock; Dr. Md. Reajul Huq, Director General, Department of Livestock Services and Ali Mushtaq Butt, Head of Trade and Danida Business, Royal Danish Embassy in Bangladesh along with representatives of the project partners.

Administered by Solidaridad Network Asia, the project features PRAN Dairy as the key commercial partner while partners Arla Foods Bangladesh, IDRN-Bangladesh Agricultural University, SEGES Innovation, and The Danish Agriculture & Food Council will be playing key roles.

By adapting Danish expertise on sustainable dairy farming from Arla Foods and SEGES Innovation under the BIG FIVE concept, the project model aims to assist in PRAN Dairy's business through realizing multiple ambitions. The key levers of the BIG FIVE concept: feed efficiency, feed balance, animal robustness, manure handling and efficient use of land, is anticipated to affect 25% of the greenhouse gas emissions reduction. The additional 5% is planned to be achieved through process optimization: energy, food waste and packaging. The project is also expected to deliver proof-points, managed by IDRN together with SEGES Innovation, to guide the green transformation of the dairy industry in Bangladesh.