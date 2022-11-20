Danish investors laud Envoy Textile as landmark example of sustainability

The 37th IAF convention provided an opportunity for delegates and participants to network, to learn and to gain insights into the future direction of the RMG industry of Bangladesh. Recently in 'Made in Bangladesh week' delegates from Danish Fashion and Textile visited 1st LEED Platinum Certified denim factory in the world-Envoy Textiles Limited, said a press release.

It addresses the total and holistic ecosystem from the raw materials to finished products as well as it addresses the holistic approach to total ecosystem under its own operational area with stringent practice, incremental investment in machinery consuming less water and generate less Green House Gas (GHG), landscaping, ecological sustainability, sustainable and quality food chain for better health assurance for its workforce and best water use within its area.

Envoy Textiles began as a dream project of engineer Kutubuddin Ahmed – the chairman and founder of Envoy Textiles Ltd.– who wanted to ensure a laid-back atmosphere in the workplace.

Photo: Courtesy

"Envoy Textiles Ltd (ETL) is a showcase example of sustainable design and demonstrator of leadership in transforming the building industry. Bangladesh's development partner for four decades, Denmark, now wants to develop commercial ties with the country through investing in Green and Sustainable Partnership," said Marie Busck, the head of CSR and sustainability of Danish Fashion and Textile.

In 37th IAF World Fashion Convention and Made in Bangladesh Week BGMEA and German-based Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) awarded Envoy Textiles Ltd. For "Environmental Excellence" in water efficiency, recycling of textile waste materials or having an overall environment safeguarding setup.

The Sustainable Leadership Award recognises the ETL's extraordinary practices in the Environmental Management System.

Michelle van Velthoven Utzon Frank, the sustainability advisor of Danish Fashion and Textile specially focused on the leadership of Envoy Textiles Ltd.

During the visit of ETL, she said that Tanvir Ahmed, the managing director of Envoy Textiles, increased emphasis on product diversification, innovation, technology upgradation and skill development.

Envoy Textiles uses "Rope Dyeing Technology", which twists the yarns into a rope, which is then quickly dipped into indigo baths to better-dyed yarn. Envoy Textiles has tried to ensure the best combination of manpower and machinery to achieve maximum output.

Envoy exports denim fabrics to Cambodia, Egypt, Germany, India, Italy, Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the US, China, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

The ETL's worker welfare and CSR programs cover more than 50 activities, including medical reimbursement for workers and their families.

Denim is a fast-growing industry in Bangladesh. Danish investors, business leaders and policymakers see investment potential in the textile sector of Bangladesh.