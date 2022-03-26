Dan Foods launches new premium laccha and soft drink powder

Dan Foods Limited, the manufacturer company behind one of the country's most trusted and widely popular snack brands "Dan Cake", introduces two new products for the month of Holy Ramadan.

These products- Dan Foods Premium Laccha and Breez Soft Drink Powder, will essentially cater to buyer demands and their food consumption during Ramadan, the company said in a press release.

The team of Dan Foods Limited is very optimistic regarding the launch, given that "Dan Cake", the leading Danish snack brand in Bangladesh has already built a strong reputation for tasty and quality food.

Shahid Bin Sarowar, head of Marketing of Dan Foods Limited, announced these two new products on 23 March. During the event, he briefly talked about the quality of these products, followed up by a Q/A session with the journalists in attendance.

Speaking about Dan Foods Premium Laccha, he said, "Dan Foods Limited always prioritises buyer preference and their needs. It is a key element in our decision making process. Bengali households are naturally fond of laccha. However, buyers are not always convinced of the production and packaging process. Hence, Dan Foods has decided to launch their own brand of premium laccha. We are ensuring the same safety and quality standards that people have come to expect from our brand, so that health conscious food consumers can enjoy our laccha without any hesitation."

According to the media release, Dan Foods Premium Laccha contains non-hydrogenated fat. Only 2% of it is trans-fat. It also contains cashews, almonds and raisins to give a truly premium experience.

The product will be available in the market in a fresh packaging of 250gm, which will cost Tk150.

Dan Foods Limited is also introducing Breez Soft Drink Powder, to provide a refreshing experience in the scorching heat of summertime. The beverage comes in two flavours- orange and lemon, and is fortified with sixvitamins and minerals. The nourishing soft drink will be available in three size variants- 500gm jar, 250gm box and 20gm sachet.

Dan Foods Limited officials also addressed the quality as well as packaging standards of these products which will be available in the market on first week of April. Among others, Al Asif Khan, magager of Brand and Channel Development, Dancake was also present in the event.

Dan Foods Limited started its operations in full swing in 2015 through a joint venture between Dan Cake A/S, Denmark and Pandughar Limited of Bangladesh.