Dairy farmers for increasing duty on powdered milk import

Corporates

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 11:02 pm

Related News

Dairy farmers for increasing duty on powdered milk import

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 11:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 11:02 pm
Dairy farmers for increasing duty on powdered milk import

Dairy farmers and those involved in the dairy sector have strongly demanded subsidies for cow feed and increase in import duty on powdered milk for the sustainable development of the dairy sector in Bangladesh.

They also called upon the government to increase allocation in the dairy sector in the national budget of 2021-22 considering the Covid-19 situation.

Speakers made the demands at a virtual meeting jointly organised by Oxfam, Pallishree and Bangladesh Dairy Development Forum (BDDF).
 

Dairy farmers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

TBS Today: Public suffering during lockdown

4h | Videos
TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

TBS Today: Transport workers in distress due to lockdown

5h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

TBS Current Affairs: Announcement of lockdown and restlessness among people

5h | Videos
Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

Horrific blast at Dhaka's Maghbazar: 7 killed, hundreds injured so far

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook