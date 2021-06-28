Dairy farmers for increasing duty on powdered milk import

Dairy farmers and those involved in the dairy sector have strongly demanded subsidies for cow feed and increase in import duty on powdered milk for the sustainable development of the dairy sector in Bangladesh.

They also called upon the government to increase allocation in the dairy sector in the national budget of 2021-22 considering the Covid-19 situation.

Speakers made the demands at a virtual meeting jointly organised by Oxfam, Pallishree and Bangladesh Dairy Development Forum (BDDF).

