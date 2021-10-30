Daily Star recognises "A Better Tomorrow CSR Awards" in seven categories 

English daily The Daily Star on Friday has recognised the country's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities of different organisations in seven categories.

Prime Bank Eye Hospital, set up by Prime Bank Ltd, won the award in the healthcare category, while DBBL Scholarship Programme, run by Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd, bagged the top award in the education segment.

The Environment Livelihood Programme for Conservation, an initiative of BSRM Group of Companies, took home the accolade as the Best CSR in Environment category.

The Best CSR in Financial Inclusion award went to Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd, while Standard Chartered Bangladesh won the award in the Best CSR in the Covid-19 Response category.

Nestlé Bangladesh Ltd won the Best CSR in the Community Engagement category.

In the crest giving ceremony, Planning Minister M A Mannan said, "We have a common interest to love our motherland. We want a vibrant private sector while maintaining connectivity with the government of Bangladesh."

"Government wants to cooperate with all the stakeholders of the society. And we are now working to improve the quality of life," he added.

The minister thanked Daily Star and other contributors for arranging such a mega event.

Mahfuz Anam, the editor of The Daily Star, said CSR has become more relevant than in the past because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said it was the moment of great opportunity to reinvent and rejuvenate. The corporates in Bangladesh is rising to the occasion, he said.

"Ultimately, it is the human value that actually transforms the society," he said.

As a newspaper, Anam said, The Daily Star is always with issues that are good for society.

According to Star officials, the newspaper has moved to such arrangement for the very first time, which is a joint initiative by The Daily Star and CSR Window of Bangladesh. Le Meridian Dhaka was the hospitality partner for the event.

Officials said, in recent years, Bangladesh has experienced considerable growth in CSR projects.

Numerous firms both national and multinational are working tirelessly to have a social impact through their projects, to propagate the further development of the society, and to recognise the impactful projects that can serve as benchmarks for the others, Star official added.