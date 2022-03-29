The Daily Star and Ispahani unveil digital content awards

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 04:58 pm

To honour the biggest names in OTT and content creators- The Daily Star and Ispahani launched "Blender's Choice - The Daily Star  OTT and Digital Content Awards 2021". 

There will be a total of 37 categories- among which the winners will be determined by the jury panel – made up of esteemed media personalities - and audiences' vote combined, reads a press release.

The announcement was made today at an event attended by Daily Star Editor and Publisher Mahfuz, Ispahani Tea Limited's General Manager (Marketing) Omar Hannan, Daily Star's Head of Business Shuvashish Roy, Ispahani Tea's Deputy General Manager (Marketing) Shah Mohammad Didarul Hasan,  and Mediacom Ltd Chief Operating Officer Ajoy Kumar Kundu. 

They spoke about the award at the event which was also attended by celebrities, artists, content creators and people from the media houses.

Artists will have to submit their nominations through www.ottdcawards.thedailystar.net, and they can submit as many nominations as they want. 

Any content released between the period 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2021 is applicable for the awards.

The last date for submission is 10 May 10, 2022.

