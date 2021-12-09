DAI Global, LLC and Guardian Life sign insurance agreement

TBS Report
09 December, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 06:06 pm

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, acting chief executive officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Faheem Khan, country lead, DAI Global, LLC signed the agreement on behalf of their companies

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Guardian Life Insurance Limited and DAI Global Services, LLC have recently signed a group insurance agreement under which all the employees of DAI Global, LLC will enjoy group insurance benefits.

Sheikh Rakibul Karim, FCA, acting chief executive officer of Guardian Life Insurance Limited and Faheem Khan, country lead, DAI Global, LLC signed the agreement on behalf of their companies, said a press release.                                                                                                              

Mahmud Afsar Ibne Hossain, Head of Group Insurance Department; Iftakher Ahmed, Head Of Group Service; Mirza Rashed Newaz, Business Development Manager; Nitu Bepari, Business Relationship Manager from Guardian Life insurance Limited and Syeda Assma Kakoli, Finance and Operations Director of DAI Global, LLC were also present in the signing ceremony.

