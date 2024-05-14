Dahua introduces new GO wireless CCTV cameras in the local market

Kevin Zhang, Managing Director of Dahua South Asia, stated that the Bangladeshi market will now have access to advanced technology Dahua Go wireless CCTV cameras.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

In the Bangladeshi market, the Chinese technology brand Dahua has introduced new GO wireless CCTV cameras. These advanced technology CCTV cameras were launched through a grand event held on the evening of May 13 at the five star hotel InterContinental Dhaka, organized by Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, the Bangladeshi distributor of Dahua.

Present at the event were Managing Director of Dahua South Asia Kevin Zhang, Technical Manager Jerry Zheng, Product Manager Rocket Wang; Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Director-Distribution Business Zafor Ahmed, Director-Channel Sales Muzahid Al Beruni Suzon, Product Manager (Dahua) Ashikur Rahman.

Kevin Zhang, Managing Director of Dahua South Asia, stated that the Bangladeshi market will now have access to advanced technology Dahua Go wireless CCTV cameras. These cameras provide excellent resolution and clear audio, allowing communication from both ends. Moreover, these CCTV cameras have become an essential device in people's daily lives.

Mohammad Zahirul Islam, Managing Director of Smart Technologies (BD) Limited, mentioned that CCTV camera usage has long been prevalent in Bangladesh and now, with the era of Smart Bangladesh, wireless features have been added to these cameras. The new Dahua Go wireless CCTV cameras are highly advanced and can be operated seamlessly via mobile devices. The compatibility with both Android and iOS operating systems makes their operation hassle-free.

During the event, guests were introduced to Dahua new Go wireless CCTV camera models, which include DH-H3AE, DH-H5AE, DH-C5A, DH-P5B-PV, DH-P5AE-PV, DH-P3AE-PV, IPC-HDBW1430DE-SW, IPC-HFW1430DS-SAW and DH-NC1104HES2-CI. It was also announced that each new Dahua Go wireless CCTV camera comes with after-sales service, and they will be readily available in the market.

