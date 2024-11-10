Daffodil University will Celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week

Based on the theme "Removing Barriers and Welcoming All," the Department of Innovation and Entrepreneurship of Daffodil International University will celebrate Global Entrepreneurship Week-2024 in Bangladesh.

This year, GEW will be celebrated globally from November 18–24, 2024, spanning 200 countries, with over 40,000 events and an expected reach of 10 million people worldwide. In Bangladesh, 300 events will be hosted nationwide through 50+ partner organisations and inspire an incredible 100,000 youth directly and 3 million digitally.

All these were informed in a Meet the Press Program organised at 71 Milonayoton of Daffodil Plaza at Dhanmondi in the capital. Dr Md. Sabur Khan, Managing Director of Global Entrepreneurship Network- Bangladesh (GEN Bangladesh), The Meet the Press was also addressed by Mr Shawkat Hossaim, Chief Executive Officer, Bangladesh Venture Capital Ltd. (BVCL), Dr Rubina Hosen, President, Bangladesh Federation of Women's Entrepreneurs, Mr. K M Hasan Ripon, Executive Director, Bangladesh Skill Development Institute (BSDI) AND Mr. Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Head, Department of Innovation and Entrepreneurship of Daffodil International University.

This year's GEW theme, "Removing Barriers and Welcoming All," underscores our commitment to making entrepreneurship accessible and inclusive for all aspiring and existing entrepreneurs. As the national host, GEN Bangladesh, in partnership with Daffodil International University, is committed to empowering and supporting entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey.

GEN Bangladesh, with the support of GEN Campus Dhaka, powered by KnowledgeVale, is focused on strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem. As part of the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN), GEN-Bangladesh connects aspiring and established entrepreneurs with resources, mentorship, and training opportunities, which is essential to fostering innovation, promoting job creation, and driving sustainable economic growth.

The organiser extended their heartfelt appreciation to the partners for their steadfast support in celebrating Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW) 2024 to Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industries (DCCI) and Chittagong Chamber of Commerce & Industries (CCCI) for their crucial role in empowering businesses and entrepreneurs, and to Bangladesh Venture Capital Limited for their valuable support in financing the growth of innovative startups and to the U.S. Embassy in Dhaka for providing invaluable mentorship and guidance to young entrepreneurs across the country. Finally, they sincerely thank GEN Global Leadership for their inspiration and advice, which has helped GEW become a truly global movement.