Daffodil University becomes Bangabandhu inter-university sports champion                                           

Daffodil International University (DIU) has become the champion in the 3rd edition of the competition of Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship 2022.

Daffodil International University topped the medal list with a total of 88 points including 12 gold, 7 silver and 7 bronze medals in this year's competition, said a press release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina handed over the champion trophy to the players of the university on 23 November at the Army Stadium as the chief guest.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell, Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin, DIU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr M Lutfar Rahman, Treasurer Mominul Haque Majumdar, Member of Board of Trustees Dr Mohamed Emran Hossain, Registrar Dr Nadir Bin Ali, Convener of Sports Committee of DIU Dr A B M Kamal Pasha, Deputy Registrar Ishaq Mizi were present during handing over the champion trophy.

Daffodil International University won gold medals in different events including men's football, women's handball, women's volleyball, women's Kabadi, Men's Badminton (Singles-Doubles & Mixed), Men's and women's 100m, women's 200m, Men's Long Jump and men's 110m Hurdles.

It won silver medals in men's cricket, men's kabaddi, men's swimming, men's 200m, women's 100m hurdles and 400m mixed relay.

Women's badminton singles and doubles, men's swimming-freestyle, backstroke, breast stroke, free style relay, middle relay, and women's long jump won bronze medals for the university.

It is to be noted that the 3rd edition of the 'Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship' started in September with the joint participation of public and private universities across the country organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports dedicated to Mujib year and Bangladesh's golden jubilee.

In the 3rd edition of the Bangabandhu Inter-University Sports Championship, 125 universities participated in 12 events including football, cricket, swimming, athletics, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, handball, cycling, chess, kabaddi and badminton, and more than 7,000 students participated in both male and female categories.

