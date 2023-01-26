Daffodil International School organises Annual Sports 2023

Daffodil International School, Dhanmondi, hosted its Annual Sports at the premises of Sobhanbag Field on Wednesday (25 January).

Daffodil International School always gives priority to its students and their academic and extracurricular activities, reads a press release.

A day filled with fervour and excitement experienced amidst thrills, shrills, and cheers. During the sports programme, Md Aslam, the former footballer of the nation, Md Nuruzzaman, CEO of Daffodil Family, Shahana Khan, founder principal and Dr Md Mahmudul Hassan, principal of Daffodil International School, Dhaka, were present.

The day started with a lovely recitation from the Holy Quran to pray to the Almighty Allah and was followed by a parade for the commencement of the show.

Later on, some highly intense competition events occurred where everyone eyed for the first place. The highly awaited athletic events football and badminton were held between the English Medium and English Version students where the English Medium boys and girls won the match. The audience next witnessed the display symbolising the core emotion of independence and patriotism of Bangladesh.

The games organised for the parents took the whole environment's enjoyment to the next level for all the students and teachers as they could not resist their temptation for those exciting sports with that immense participation. At the end of the day, students departed with smiles on their faces after the prize-giving ceremony was finished which was given by honorable guests of our event. It was a day filled with sportsmanship, enthusiasm, and memories to cherish.