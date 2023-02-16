Daffodil International School holds 2nd graduation ceremony of 2023

16 February, 2023
Last modified: 16 February, 2023

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Daffodil International School (DIS) arranged a "2nd Graduation Ceremony 2023" for its O and A Level students on 15 February at 71 Milonayoton of Daffodil Education Network at Dhanmondi in the Capital.

Jim O'neil, country exam director, British Council was Present as the chief guest in the graduation ceremony. Abdullah Al Mamun Bin Quddus, Regional and Development manager- Nepal and Bangladesh of Pearson Edexcel; Shahin Reza, country manager Bangladesh, Cambridge Assessment International Education and Sarwat Reza, head of Business Development, Exams. at British Council were also present as special guests, reads a press release.

Mohammad Nuruzzaman, chief executive officer of Daffodil Family was present as the Guest of Honor. Presided over by Dr Md. Mahmudul Hassan, principal, DIS, the function was also addressed by Shahana Khan, founder Principal of Daffodil International School. 

While addressing the students Jim O'neil accentuated some of the best ways of life for the fresh graduates they might pursue and also bestowed his best wishes to the students. Besides, Mohammad Nuruzzaman, spoke gracefully of the students and complimented the hard work that assisted them in reaching this successful level of life.

The young graduates were congratulated with cheers and applause and awarded certificates with medals and bouquets by the Guests. It was a mesmerizing moment of feast, music, cheer, performances by the students and most importantly very valuable messages imparted by the guests to the graduates. The vibrant celebration ended with a series of photo shoots with students and teachers for the album of memories. The school feels proud of teaching the batch of O' Level and A' Level 2022 because of their academic result.

