Daffodil Computers provides management software to Kurmitola Golf Club

Daffodil Computers Ltd (DCL) and Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC) have signed a Memorundum of Understanding under which DCL will develop a complete ERP called Association Management Software with Android and iOS App to manage the whole club.

Mohammad Nuruzzaman, Chief Executive Officer of Daffodil Family and Col Md Shahidul Haque (Retd), Chief Executive Officer of Kurmitola Golf Club, signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations which took place at the Conference Room of Kurmitola Golf Club, Dhaka Cantonment, Dhaka on 12 January, reads a press release.

The ERP will manage the club's membership, finance & accounts, restaurant, documents, hall, game maintenance, payment including other modules for every department, the release added.

Managing Director of Daffodil Computers Ltd (DCL) Sabur Khan described the opportunities and prospects of using the Association Management System at Kurmitola Golf Club (KGC) where Brig Gen Md. Shawkat Osman, Club Captain of Kurmitola Golf Club, also shared the best possible outcome of using this software.

Col Md Anwar Hossain (Retd), General Manager - Golf Operation (KGC), Lt Col Abu Md. Sayedur Rahman (Retd) General Manager - Club Affairs (KGC) and other senior Technologists and Management personnel from both the organizations were present in the MoU signing ceremony.