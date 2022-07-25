D1 Cup Grand Finale held in capital 

D1 Cup: Season One, the largest LAN tournament in the history of Bangladesh, hosted by Discovery One held its grand finale recently.

The exhilarating closing of the championship was held in the capital's International Convention City Bashundhara on Sunday (24 July) with a whopping prize pool of Tk40,50,000, said a press release.

The day started with the grand inception of the final event followed by the final matches between the finalist teams of Valorant, Dota 2 and MLBB.

There was also an exclusive entertainment segment with music, cosplay, pyro and fireworks.

In the prize-giving ceremony, the awardee teams of each game were given their well-deserved awards and trophies by the top management of Discovery One Ltd. The team x,y and z won the title of the championship of Valorant, DOTA 2 and MLBB respectively after having a fierce with their counterparts.

Dekko ISHO Venture Capital CEO Prottoy Hossain, Paramount Venture Capital CEO Shadab Hossain, Dekko ISHO Venture Capital CFO Razib Khan, COO Md Masudur Rahman Level 7 Solutions Limited CEO Md Aliur Rahman Sohan and Zenetic E-sports along with their teams were present at the final event.