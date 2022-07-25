D1 Cup Grand Finale held in capital 

Corporates

TBS Report 
25 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 04:36 pm

Related News

D1 Cup Grand Finale held in capital 

TBS Report 
25 July, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2022, 04:36 pm
D1 Cup Grand Finale held in capital 

D1 Cup: Season One, the largest LAN tournament in the history of Bangladesh, hosted by Discovery One held its grand finale recently.

The exhilarating closing of the championship was held in the capital's International Convention City Bashundhara on Sunday (24 July) with a whopping prize pool of Tk40,50,000, said a press release. 

The day started with the grand inception of the final event followed by the final matches between the finalist teams of Valorant, Dota 2 and MLBB. 

There was also an exclusive entertainment segment with music, cosplay, pyro and fireworks. 

In the prize-giving ceremony, the awardee teams of each game were given their well-deserved awards and trophies by the top management of Discovery One Ltd. The team x,y and z won the title of the championship of Valorant, DOTA 2 and MLBB respectively after having a fierce with their counterparts. 

Dekko ISHO Venture Capital CEO Prottoy Hossain, Paramount Venture Capital CEO Shadab Hossain,  Dekko ISHO Venture Capital CFO Razib Khan,  COO Md Masudur Rahman  Level 7 Solutions Limited CEO Md Aliur Rahman Sohan and Zenetic E-sports along with their teams were present at the final event. 

discovery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

PS4 vs PS5: Should you upgrade or stick with the older generation PlayStation?

4h | Brands
ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

ZeroLemon battery case: Stay charged on the go

4h | Brands
Accessories to boost your office productivity

Accessories to boost your office productivity

5h | Brands
Khan Sarwar Murshid and Nurjahan Murshid. Photo: Courtesy

Uttarsury: Remembering the ideals, and the people, that brought us here

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

Rice production in Dinajpur likely to decrease for drought

19m | Videos
Photo: TBS

How is FC Barcelona tackling its financial crisis

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh to benefit from depleting wheat prices

5h | Videos
Future of the country depends on gas supply and global economy

Future of the country depends on gas supply and global economy

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case