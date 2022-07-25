D-8 CCI Business Forum & Expo 2022 in Dhaka commences Tuesday to explore ‘value chain integration’

D-8 Chamber of Commerce & Industries (D-8 CCI) has announced the inauguration of "D-8 CCI Business Forum & Expo 2022" in Dhaka, which will be held on 26-27 July at the Oasis Hall of the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, Dhaka, to commemorate the silver jubilee anniversary of the establishment.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the same hotel on Monday (25 July) where Sheikh Fazle Fahim, president, D-8 CCI, along with Ashraful Haq Chowdhury, secretary general of D-8 CCI and Sujib Ranjan Dash, director of FBCCI discussed the programme agenda and expectations from the upcoming event.

This year's D-8 CCI Business Forum and Expo 2022 will explore the possibilities around building Value Chain Integration between Bangladesh and the seven other member countries of the D-8 – Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkiye.

The six broad areas of the value chain to be discussed are "commodities" such as mineral and energy; "labour-intensive goods" such as textiles, apparel, light engineering and leather products; "labour-intensive services" such as transportation, agriculture hospitality, healthcare, human resource development; "regional processing" such as agriculture, aquaculture, livestock; "knowledge-intensive goods" such as electronical components, semiconductors, cybersecurity equipment and components, logistics and transportation equipment; and "knowledge-intensive services" such as professional services in ICT, enabling technology across economic sectors, 4IR, robotics, AI, IOT, cyber securities, skills and R&D.

As a response to economic uncertainties and risks arising from the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic and key global developments, the D-8 CCI is working on a strategic roadmap, for PTA ratification and engagement in value chain integration across the agriculture, manufacturing, tertiary and quaternary sectors.

The roadmap and its strategies will be discussed during the General Assembly on Day 1 of the event and presented to the ministerial on Day 2, subsequently being proposed to the trade and commerce ministries from respective countries, after the event, reads a press statement.

The two-day D-8 CCI Business Forum and Expo 2022 will be attended by the Presidents of Chambers of Commerce and Heads of Delegation and representatives from Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkiye along with other dignitaries and business leaders from the member countries.

Foreign Minister and Chair, D-8 Ministerial Dr AK Abdul Momen, will grace the event as the chief guest.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, Prime Minister's Advisor of Private Sector Industry and Investment Salman F Rahman, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam, and Secretary General of the D-8 Ambassador Isiake Abdulgadir Imam, will also be present at the event as guests of honour.

Additionally, over 40 delegates from the eight D-8 member countries are expected to be present.

Local Bangladeshi companies will also be present with Build in Bangladesh pavilions at the expo zone for the visitors.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Sheikh Fazle Fahim, president, D-8 CCI said, "The D-& CCI Business Forum & Expo 2022, Dhaka will focus on the theme of Value Chain Integration amongst the apex bodies of business and trade from the D-8 member countries. The global Covid-19 pandemic, and recent global economic developments, have afflicted us with inflationary pressures, supply chain disruption, and stagflation; thus, the time is ripe to explore Value Chain Integration across the D-8 nations for trade, investment and economic sustainability."

He continued, "On the 25th anniversary of the D-8, I express the hope that D-8 CCI Business Forum & Expo 2022 will create new possibilities to build trade relations and create new business opportunities amongst the D-8 member nations. Through this collaborative platform, we hope to open up pathways that enable the D-8 member nations to grow their respective economies in a collaborative manner."

The Developing-8 (D-8) is an economic bloc for development cooperation among Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkiye.

The D-8 countries together compose a $5 trillion economy with diverse strengths in primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary sectors.