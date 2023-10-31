Cyble recognized eGeneration for contributions on cybersecurity

eGeneration Ltd., a prominent system integration firm renowned for its unwavering commitment to digital security, has been acknowledged and commended by Cyble, a global leader in comprehensive digital risk profiling and threat intelligence.

This recognition was presented at the GrowCon 2023 - Cyble Partner event in Thailand, where Beenu Arora, the CEO of Cyble, personally honored Shameem Ahsan, the founder and managing director of Generation, reads a press release.

Cyble headquartered in Silicon Valley, USA, is a rapidly expanding organization at the forefront of managing cyber risks through AI-powered capabilities, recognized eGeneration for its exceptional contributions to the field of cybersecurity. eGeneration has consistently demonstrated its expertise in assessing cyber risks, catering to a diverse client base that includes Bangladesh's largest banks, telecommunication companies, conglomerates, and government agencies, as well as entities across international borders.

Beenu Arora, the global CEO of Cyble said, "Cyble is a game changer for organizations as if offers various critical services like threat intelligence, dark web monitoring, attach surface monitoring, brand monitoring, etc. within a single cost-effective platform. Consolidating these services into one platform has not only streamlined its customers' operations but also significantly improved operational efficiency. eGeneration is a prominent partner of Cyble and we are jointly investing in Bangladeshi organizations and working for the development of organizations."

Upon receiving the commendation, Shameem Ahsan said, "eGeneration has been dedicated to the field of cybersecurity already provided risk profiling and threat intelligence solution like Dark Web Monitoring, Threat Intelligence, Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing, Incident Response, Phishing Protection, Security Awareness Training, Cybersecurity Consultation, SIEM Solutions (Security Information and Event Management), Threat Hunting, Data Leak Prevention, brand monitoring solution etc to different organizations."