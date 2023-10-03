Cyber Security Awareness Month inaugurated at BUP

Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) is observing the Global Cyber Security Awareness Month 2023 throughout this October.

Information and Communication Technology Centre of BUP has arranged different events to raise awareness among all members of BUP about various types of cyber threats, embracing digital technologies while remaining safe.

On 03 October 2023, the inauguration ceremony of Cyber Security Awareness Month was organized where Vice Chancellor of BUP Major General Md Mahbub-ul Alam, ndc, afwc, psc, MPhil, PhD was present as the chief patron. BUP military and civil high officials, faculty members and students also attended the programme.