CVC Fund VIII agrees to acquire $470M stake in Aleph Holding

Aleph Holding ("Aleph"), the global partner to the world's biggest digital media players and Httpool's parent company, has announced that it has partnered with leading global private equity firm, CVC Capital Partners ("CVC").

The partnership will see CVC Capital Partners Fund VIII take a minority stake in Aleph, reads a press release.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent, and is expected to occur by August 2021.

Aleph operates in over 90 markets worldwide, reaching 2 billion consumers. It acts as an enabler of digital advertising sales for the leading digital media platforms - such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Twitch and TikTok amongst others - giving access to new and under-served markets, while providing a complete suite of services that help advertisers maximise the value of their digital marketing investments.

Aleph Holding Founder and CEO Gastón Taratuta said, "This significant investment by CVC reflects the huge demand for digital media that we are seeing in every market around the world. We see lots of value in working closely with CVC, their expertise and portfolio of companies will generate an interesting network effect for both organizations. Together, we are ready to continue expanding our global partnerships and delivering value to our partners and local advertisers everywhere that we operate."

"It is a pleasure to team up with a world-class management team that has built an exceptional industry-leading company," said Steven Buyse, a managing partner at CVC.

The investment follows a period of significant growth and momentum for Aleph. The company is on track to generate $1 billion in gross advertising sales in 2021, having achieved significant growth and $475M in gross sales during 2020.