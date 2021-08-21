CVC Finance wins UNCDF’s ‘Women Enterprise Recovery Fund’

Corporates

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 12:40 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 12:41 am

CVC Finance wins UNCDF’s ‘Women Enterprise Recovery Fund’

TBS Report
21 August, 2021, 12:40 am
Last modified: 21 August, 2021, 12:41 am
CVC Finance wins UNCDF’s ‘Women Enterprise Recovery Fund’

The United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) and the Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) announced the winners of the "Women Enterprise Recovery Fund" programme recently.

CVC Finance Limited is one of the 10 winning companies in the Asia-Pacific region. 

Earlier this year, ESCAP and UNDCF launched the fund to help restore and digitise the economic status of women-led enterprises affected by the Coronavirus effect/Covid-19.

Under this fund, CVC Finance will receive financial and technical assistance for the pilot management of its project.

CVC Finance's project "Digital Un-Divide" will help women small entrepreneurs to digitalise their businesses, through a digital platform created by Technology Company Chy Retail Tech Limited. 

Along with digitisation, training programmes will also be created to increase the financial capacity of small entrepreneurs.

"We are honoured to be among the 10 deserving winners of the coveted Women Enterprise Recovery Fund. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to UNCDF, ESCAP, and their partners for supporting us to implement this revolutionary project.We are looking forward to working together to deliver a successful and impactful project to empower micro entrepreneurs and build an inclusive digital economy in Bangladesh."said Syed Minhaj Ahmed, managing director of CVC Finance Limited.

This innovation is supported by the Women Enterprise Recovery Fund, which is funded by the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO), the Government of Canada, and Visa Inc. 

The Fund is jointly implemented by the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) Catalyzing Women's Entrepreneurship programme in partnership with the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) under its 'no one left behind in the digital era' strategy. The Fund is hosted by UNCDF's Fund Facility Investment mechanism, which is supported by the Australian Government.

CVC Finance Limited / UN-ESCAP

