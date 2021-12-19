CVC Finance signs MoU with OpenArc Bangladesh

CVC Finance Limited, a new generation forward-thinking and professional Financial Institution (FI), has inked a collaboration agreement with OpenArc Bangladesh (Pvt) Limited.

Syed Minhaj Ahmed, managing director of CVC Finance Limited, signed the agreement with Ziaul Islam.

OpenArc is an open architecture software and engineering products development company coupled with value-based ICT and Engineering education. In addition to Sri Lanka, they have a presence in Japan, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

The purpose of this collaboration is to enlist OpenArc as a technology partner in order to create a one-of-a-kind and tailored fintech financial solution for CVC Finance's existing and prospective customers.

Both companies will be able to develop and thrive in the financial sector as a result of this collaboration.

Syed Minhaj Ahmed said, "Over the years, technology has progressed significantly. CVC Finance is committed to capitalise on the rural economy and provide the best customer experience through leveraging technology. This technology relationship with OpenArc is a key step forward in CVC Finance Limited's digital transformation."

Daya Hettiarachchi, CEO of OpenArc Bangladesh said, "In this FinTech business transformation age, it is very timely that we move together with CVC Finance in a technology partnership for the implementation of a series of Digital Banking solutions for CVC Finance."

CVC Finance will provide a smooth, flawless, and comfortable financial journey for their customers throughout their financial needs under this technological partnership.

CVC Finance will be able to include a wide range of unbanked people into the access to finance net through this App. Furthermore, CVC Finance will be able to provide better, more seamless, and timely customer service to its existing customers.