CVC Finance signs collaboration agreement with InterCloud

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 08:50 pm
15 November, 2021, 08:50 pm

CVC Finance Limited has recently inked an agreement with Brilliant Cloud for cloud computing services. 

Brilliant Cloud is the first company in Bangladesh to provide public cloud services, as well as Data, VAS, PBX, SMS and Internet facilities.

Syed Minhaj Ahmed, managing director of CVC Finance Limited and Hasibur Rashid, chief marketing officer – InterCloud Ltd, were seen among others during the signing ceremony held at CVC Finance's head office in the capital's Banani area, reads a press release.

Syed Minhaj Ahmed, managing director of CVC Finance Limited said "This technological collaboration is a milestone in the finance industry, a new footprint has been formed in the cloud computing services arena in Bangladesh."

Hasibur Rashid, chief marketing officer of InterCloud said "We are proud to partner with a forward looking financial institution like CVC Finance Limited, we are happy to see CVC Finance is adopting the technological innovations in the financial industry".

