CVC Finance receives ISO 27001:2013 certification for its ISMS

Corporates

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 08:05 pm

Related News

CVC Finance receives ISO 27001:2013 certification for its ISMS

CVC Finance is the 3rd Financial Institution to get the ISO 27001 certification in Bangladesh. Only 3 FIs out of 34 and 9 banks out of 61 are currently ISO certified

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 08:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

CVC Finance had achieved Internationally renowned and prestigious ISO certification 27001:2013 for its information security management system (ISMS), reads a press release. 

CVC Finance is the 3rd Financial Institution to get the ISO 27001 certification in Bangladesh. Only 3 FIs out of 34 and 9 banks out of 61 are currently ISO certified. The certification has been done by Bureau Veritas Ltd, an international certification agency. The agency conducted audit of the IT Operation, Data Center and Disaster Recovery Site of the organization for conformity to ISO 27001:2013 standard. 

The Information Security Management framework of an organization is now benchmarked with international standards for ensuring enhanced service assurance to its customers and thus strengthening its journey towards Secured Banking Services. 

This is a globally recognized and accepted standard for information security management systems. It is also a mandatory requirement in most of the business sectors. This certification covers a wider scope of activities such as Information Security, IT, and Data Centre Functions. 

This certification is awarded to CVC Finance Limited for adopting and implementing global standards and practices to ensure the effectiveness, efficiency, confidentiality, and integrity of its day-to-day information security operations.

This is a significant accomplishment for CVC Finance Limited as a top financial institution.

CVC / ISO / ISMS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

10h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Edible oil market gets volatile

Edible oil market gets volatile

2h | Videos
Fans angry with Kareena for not wearing teep

Fans angry with Kareena for not wearing teep

2h | Videos
Why people keep visiting this village of thread

Why people keep visiting this village of thread

2h | Videos
Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

2
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

3
With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours
Industry

With some support, a slice of $600b semiconductor market can be ours

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
KGH Chapter 2. Photo: Collected
Splash

Amazon Prime Video acquires OTT Rights for KGF: Chapter 2