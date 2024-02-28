CVC Finance gets its new chairman and vice-chairman

Anwar Kamal Pasha has been elected as New Chairman and Syed Al Farooque as Vice-Chairman of CVC Finance Limited. The Board of Directors of CVC Finance in its 102nd meeting held on February 28, 2024 has unanimously elected Pasha as Chairman and Farooque as Vice-Chairman of the Board.

Pasha is a very successful entrepreneur and business personality of the Country and in recognition of his contribution; he has been awarded as CIP (Commercially Important Person) by the Government of Bangladesh.Pasha is the Chairman of Setara Group, a renowned RMG group in Bangladesh. He is the vice-Chairman of Exotica Group, a real estate concern. He is also the vice -chairman of the Trusty Board of Prime University.

Syed Al Farooque, the Managing Director of Wills Group and one of the leading renowned business-personalities of the country elected Vice Chairman of CVC Finance Limited. He is engaged in business for the last four decades. Farooque started his business in early eighties and setup a number of industrial units in Garments Sector, established Lease Finance, Brokerage House and Asset Management Company in the Financial Sector. He built a number of Residential and Commercial projects, involved in Property Business and have earned a good reputation in Real Estate sector. Syed Al Farooque is the Chairman of CVC Brokerage Limited and Sponsor Director of Express Insurance Limited.

He is also an internationally reputed cultural personality and renowned poet in the country and author of 50 books. He is also a presenter, Motivational speaker, Reciter, Song-writer and Music-Poetry video director.