Customers win motorbike, AC, TV by recharging highest amount to GP through bKash

Customers were able to win coupons for motorbike, AC and television by recharging the highest amount from bKash to Grameenphone numbers, reads a press release.

According to the press release, 1,000 customers also received cashback up to BDT 10,000 everyday by recharging highest amount during the campaign period from 8 to 21 June.

During the two-week long campaign, highest recharging customers won motorbike coupons worth Tk 140,000. Meanwhile, second highest recharging customers got coupons for AC worth Tk 46,000, and third highest recharging customers received TV coupons worth Tk 30,000. The prizes were handed over to the winners at a programme recently organised at bKash office.

1,000 customers also received cashback everyday along with five individuals who received Tk 10,000 each. Another five customers received Tk 1,000 each, next 10 customers got Tk 500 each, and the rest 980 customers got Tk 100 each recharging highest amounts.

Mobile recharge using the app or USSD code *247# is one of the most popular services of bKash, the country's largest mobile financial services (MFS) provider. The country's top telecom operator Grameenphone is connected with bKash from long ago to allow the customers to recharge their phone easily and conveniently. To make customers' experience more exciting, bKash launched the two week campaign.