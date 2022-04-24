Customers of SFIL and BTI to get extra benefits

Strategic Finance & Investments Limited (SFIL) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with building technology & ideas ltd (BTI) for home loan financing.

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director & chief executive officer of SFIL and Asif Iqbal, chief executive officer of BTI has signed this agreement on behalf of the respective organisations, reads a press release.

Under this MOU, SFIL will finance the customers who will purchase flats or commercial space from BTI and SFIL will provide a preferential rate and fee to the customers.

BTI will also provide preferential price to the SFIL-referred customers.

Other senior management team members Md Shajedul Haque Mridha, head of Retail; Musa Alam, SAVP from SFIL; Mohammad Shamsul Amin, executive director, OD and board of directors; Saqib Sarkar, AGM, Alternative Channel Development and Akik Ahmed, deputy manager, Alternative Channel Development from BTI were present.