Customers of SFIL and BTI to get extra benefits

Corporates

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 01:07 pm

Related News

Customers of SFIL and BTI to get extra benefits

TBS Report
24 April, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2022, 01:07 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Strategic Finance & Investments Limited (SFIL) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with building technology & ideas ltd (BTI) for home loan financing.

Irteza Ahmed Khan, managing director & chief executive officer of SFIL and Asif Iqbal, chief executive officer of BTI has signed this agreement on behalf of the respective organisations, reads a press release.

Under this MOU, SFIL will finance the customers who will purchase flats or commercial space from BTI and SFIL will provide a preferential rate and fee to the customers.

BTI will also provide preferential price to the SFIL-referred customers. 

Other senior management team members Md Shajedul Haque Mridha, head of Retail; Musa Alam, SAVP from SFIL; Mohammad Shamsul Amin, executive director, OD and board of directors; Saqib Sarkar, AGM, Alternative Channel Development and Akik Ahmed, deputy manager, Alternative Channel Development from BTI were present.  

 

Strategic Finance & Investments Limited (SFIL) / BTI / MoU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

Two drivetrain, one purpose: 2022 BMW X3 xDrive30e M Sport

6h | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Amazon takes on Ambani again in India. This time, over cricket

1d | Panorama
A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

1d | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

Fans are angry with Kareena for not wearing Bindi

18m | Videos
Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

Sino-Russia military ties strengthen

1h | Videos
Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

Wealth mysteriously lost during war and crisis

7h | Videos
Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

Who sanctioned Putin's two daughters and why

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?

6
Ukrainian tanks prepare for an attack against Russian forces in the Luhansk region of Ukraine on Feb. 26. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES
World+Biz

The West finally starts rolling out the big guns for Ukraine