Customers can win motorbike, AC, TV on GP mobile recharge through bKash

Corporates

Press Release
09 August, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 04:25 pm

Related News

Customers can win motorbike, AC, TV on GP mobile recharge through bKash

Press Release
09 August, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 09 August, 2023, 04:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Highest recharging customers can win Motorbike, AC and Television by recharging maximum amount to any Grameenphone number through bKash. On top of that, 1,000 customers are getting up to BDT 50,000 cashback everyday by recharging highest amount to Grameenphone numbers using bKash.

During the week long campaign that started on 8 August 2023, highest recharging customer to Grameenphone numbers will get BDT 1,40,000 worth motorbike coupon while second highest will get BDT 46,000 worth AC coupon and third highest will get BDT 30,000 worth TV coupon. Coupons can only be availed at selected outlets.

At the same time, a total of 1,000 customers are getting cashback from BDT100 to BDT 50,000 by recharging to Grameenphone numbers through bKash every day.

Mobile phone is an inseparable part in our daily life. With the facility to recharge mobile phone anytime, anywhere, bKash has made mobile recharge easy and convenient. bKash has brought this attractive campaign to make customers' experience more exciting.

To avail the offers, customers can recharge to any Grameenphone number using bKash app or USSD code *247#. Details of the offers are available in the link-https://bka.sh/GPmega

 

 

 

 

Bkash / discount / offer / prize

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

Universal Pension Scheme: Rushed or timely?

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Art DeFehr: The man who transformed Bangladesh's agriculture in its early years

3h | Panorama
The snow leopard is the apex predator in the Himalayas. Photo: COLLECTED

Mystical guardians of the Himalayas: The enigmatic snow leopards

21h | Earth
Alexander V Mantytskiy, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. Sketch: TBS

Most acute food crises provoked by the US and its allies

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

As water recedes scars of flood become visible in Cox's Bazar

17h | TBS Stories
Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

Fans want Shakib as tiger captain in the upcoming World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

Ctg flood situation critical, 5 lakh people stranded

18h | TBS Stories
Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

Iran to build supersonic cruise missile

16h | TBS World

Most Read

1
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee

2
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state Health Secretary, Jean Gorinchteyn, Brazil&#039;s Sao Paulo state governor, Joao Doria, and director of Instituto Butantan, Dimas Tadeu Covas, hold boxes of the China&#039;s Sinovac vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) as a cargo plane containing the vaccines arrives at Sao Paulo International Airport in Guarulhos, Brazil November 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus chronicle

First doses of China's CoronaVac Covid-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil