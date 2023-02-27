Customers can now pay Meghna Life Insurance premium through Nagad

Customers can now pay Meghna Life Insurance premium through Nagad

27 February, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2023, 06:32 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Customers can now pay premiums of Meghna life Insurance using Nagad, a mobile financial service of the Bangladesh Postal Department.

Besides, they can buy different insurance products through Nagad app offered by the insurance company, reads a press release.

To this end, Nagad and Meghna Life Insurance Company Ltd recently signed an agreement at the latter's head office in the capital's Motijheel area.

Through this partnership, the clients can easily pay monthly, quarterly, and yearly premium of Meghna Insurance Company's different products, such as Ekok Bima (ordinary life insurance), Loko Bima (micro life insurance), and Islami Bima Takaful (Islami Shariah-based ordinary life insurance).  

They can also pay insurance policy renewal fees using Nagad wallet, adds the release.

Chief Commercial Officer of Nagad Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury said, "We are working towards bringing more and more people into the fold of digital financial transactions. In fact, Nagad also wants to come up as a complete financial solution to meet all day-to-day needs of its customers."

"As part of our efforts to reach this goal, we have made this partnership with Meghna Life Insurance Company, which will facilitate premium payments of our customers," he added.

On behalf of Nagad, Chief Commercial Officer Md Shihab Uddin Chowdhury, Head of Business Sales Department Mohammad Mahbub Sobhan, Deputy General Manager of FI and Insurance Md Bayezid and Key Account Manager of Business Sales Department Tapash Ahmed were present at the signing ceremony.

On the other hand, Chief Executive Officer of Meghna Life Insurance Company Limited NC Rudra, Deputy Managing Director and CFO Mohammad Tarek, Executive Vice President Saifuddin Ahmed, and Senior Vice President (Administration) Mia Md Mashiur Rahman represented Meghna Life Insurance Company at the event.

